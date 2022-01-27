Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Fred Ocasio manager, Cesar Galvez bench coach, Dave Burba and Helmis Rodriguez pitching coaches and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of the Arizona Complex League; Mauricio Gonzalez and Eugenio Jose managers, Sam Deduno pitching coach, Florentino Nuñez and Felix Rosario hitting coaches for the Dominican Summer League.

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Roman Ocumarez director of international scouting, Chris Pelekoudas professional scouting crosschecker, Joe Lisewski special assignment scout, Ryan Cisterna, Hunter Jarmon, Brad Tyler and Eric Wordkemper area scouts.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Dylan Peiffer.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Joseph Sgambelluri.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Zach Schneider and LHP Danny Wirchansky to contact extensions.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Steve Barmakian.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Charlotte F P.J. Washington and Toronto F Justin Champagnie for their roles in an on-court altercation in a Jan. 25 game.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Stanley Johnson to a rest-of-the-season contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Matt Eberflus head coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Nathaniel Hackett head coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Jack Heflin to a reserve/future contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR DeVonte Dedmon to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed G Drew Desjarlais to a reserve/future contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to a reserve/future contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced QB Ben Roethlisberger is retiring. Signed OLB John Simon to a reserve/future contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Brendan Guhle to San Diego (AHL) on loan.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cam Dineen from Tucson (AHL) loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris and G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford (AHL) to the taxi squad. Promoted G Collin Delia from the taxi squad to the active roster.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Dylan Sikura from Colorado (AHL) loan to the active roster.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Kyle Rau from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Placed D Sami Niku on the taxi squad after clearing waivers. Reassigned C Lukas Vejdemo to the active roster from the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RWs Jonny Brodzinski and Lauri Pajuniemi, LW Tim Gettinger, Ds Zac Jones, Tarmo Reunanen and Nils Lundkvist from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL) loan. Agreed to terms with D Nick Holden on a contract extension. Promoted D Lassi Thomson and C Clark Bishop to the active roster from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Isaac Ratcliffe to the active roster from the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Odeen Tufto to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL). Recalled D Darren Raddysh and LW Cole Koepke from Syracuse to the taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reinstated RW Conor Garland, Gs Jaroslav Halak and Thatcher Demko from the reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Joe Snively from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad and C Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey from the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Leon Gawanke from the taxi squad to the active roster.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned F Spencer Asuchak to Allen (ECHL) on loan.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Daniel Brickley from Norfolk (ECHL). Reassigned F Chase Lang to Norfolk.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned G Francois Brassard to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned F Nikita Pavlychev to Greenville (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned G Evan Cormier to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned RW Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL) from loan.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D David Drake to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Released G Brandon Kasel from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and reassigned him to Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville F Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season for a racial gesture in a game against South Carolina. Suspended Indy F Riley McKay for two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 26 game against Iowa. Suspended Wheeling D Adam Smith for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in Jan. 26 against Cincinnati.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired D Guillaume Lepine and D Paul Meyer form a trade with Norfolk.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed D Ben Owen on the reserve list and Fs Gavin Gould (Jan. 23) and Chad Butcher (Jan. 27) on injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired F Aaron Ryback from trade with Cincinnati.

MAINE MARINERS — Signed D Jonathan Harty to the active roster. Place D Josh Couturier on the reserve list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired F Maurizio Colella from trade with South Carolina. Placed D Tristan Pomerleau on the reserve list and D Brennan Kapcheck on injured reserve effective Jan. 24.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed G Bailey Brkin off waivers. Acquired G Craig Levasseur from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Placed F Canon Pieper on the reserve list.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Claimed F Devon Paliani off waivers from Worcester. Released F Tony Calderone.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Francis Meilleur from the reserve list. Placed D Dylan Labbe on the reserve list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Acquired D Brad Smith in exchange for 2022 general allocation money (GAM). Signed F Taxiarchis Fountas from SK Rapid Vienna to a pre-contract through June 30, 2025, as a designated player.

FC CINCINNATI — Released D Ronald Matarrita (Costa Rica) and Alvas Powell (Jamaica)to represent their countries in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifications.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed to terms with F Ercan Kara from Rapid Vienna of the Austrian to a three-year contract and will be a designated player pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certification (ITC).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Mikael Uhre from Brondby IF to a three-year contract as a designated player pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certification (ITC).

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Oly Town FC to join USL League Two for the 2022 season and North Carolina Courage U23 will join USL W League for the 2022 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a 2023 third round draft selection and general allocation money (GAM) for the rights to D Ali Riley from Angel City FC. Signed F Julie Doyle to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL – Named Patrick Miller football safeties coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Justin Anderson director of player personnel and recruiting.

FORDHAM — Named Mark Powell football defensive coordinator.

SIENA — Named Isabelle DeChiaro volunteer assistant coach for softball.

