Timme’s 30 lead No. 2 Gonzaga over BYU 110-84

NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
January 14, 2022 1:18 am
2 min read
      

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting and No. 2 Gonzaga beat rival BYU 110-84 on Thursday night to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 61 games.

Andrew Nembhard had 22 points and 12 assists, and Julian Strawther added 20 points for Gonzaga (13-2, 2-0 West Coast), which shot 69% in the game and made 11 3-pointers. Chet Holmgren added 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Alex Barcello scored 19 points to lead BYU (14-4, 2-1), which was the last WCC team to beat Gonzaga in February of 2020. The Zags have won 23 conference games in a row since, also the longest streak in the nation.

The Cougars shot just 43% but made 13 3-pointers.

With No. 1 Baylor losing to Texas Tech earlier this week, Gonzaga has a chance to reclaim first place on the AP Top 25 on Monday.

BYU jumped to an early 18-16 lead, but Gonzaga replied with a 15-4 run — 11 points by Nembhard — to take a 31-22 lead midway through a fast-paced first half.

After BYU’s Barcello hit a 3-pointer, Gonzaga went off on a 15-2 run to build a 46-27 lead.

Gonzaga withstood a late 3-point barrage by BYU to lead 61-49 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 68% (23 of 34) in the first and made 10 of 15 from 3-point range. BYU wasn’t far behind, shooting 50% and also making 10 3-pointers in the first.

An 11-2 run midway through the second — with nine points by Timme — gave Gonzaga a 20-point lead at 80-60. The Zags continued to pull away after that, while BYU had trouble shooting in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars dealt Gonzaga three rare home losses from 2015-17, but the Bulldogs have dominated the series since, winning 10 of the past 11 games. … BYU was picked to finish second in the WCC and was ranked as high as No. 12 earlier this season.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs topped 100 points for the second time in two WCC games. … They lead the nation in shooting at 52.3% and are second in scoring at 87.9 points per game. … Four Gonzaga starters average in double figures.

UP NEXT

BYU plays at San Francisco on Saturday.

Gonzaga plays at Santa Clara on Saturday in what will be the Bulldogs first true road game of the season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

