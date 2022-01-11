Toledo 75, Miami (Ohio) 72

TOLEDO (12-4)

Millner 6-16 4-4 17, Shumate 6-12 2-2 17, Dennis 3-9 4-4 11, Moss 3-6 0-0 6, Rollins 8-16 4-4 22, Saunders 1-1 0-0 2, Farmer 0-1 0-0 0, Jacobi 0-1 0-0 0, Carcoana 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-14 75.

MIAMI (OHIO) (7-7)

Ayah 2-4 3-4 7, Brown 6-9 1-1 14, Grant 6-13 0-0 16, Lairy 7-13 2-2 17, White 1-4 0-0 2, Coleman-Lands 4-10 0-0 12, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Avance 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, McNamara 0-0 0-0 0, Beck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 6-7 72.

Halftime_Toledo 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 7-19 (Shumate 3-6, Rollins 2-5, Dennis 1-2, Millner 1-4, Moss 0-2), Miami (Ohio) 10-31 (Coleman-Lands 4-9, Grant 4-9, Brown 1-3, Lairy 1-6, Harrison 0-1, Williams 0-1, Avance 0-2). Rebounds_Toledo 32 (Moss 7), Miami (Ohio) 28 (Ayah, Brown 8). Assists_Toledo 10 (Moss 4), Miami (Ohio) 12 (Lairy 7). Total Fouls_Toledo 9, Miami (Ohio) 12. A_913 (6,400).

