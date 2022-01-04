Toledo 82, Cent. Michigan 54

TOLEDO (10-4)

Millner 3-10 1-2 7, Shumate 4-8 3-3 12, Dennis 4-7 0-1 10, Moss 2-8 8-10 13, Rollins 6-15 7-7 21, Saunders 2-4 0-0 5, Farmer 4-4 0-0 8, Jacobi 1-2 2-2 4, Carcoana 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 21-25 82.

CENT. MICHIGAN (2-11)

Bissainthe 1-8 4-4 7, Henderson 5-10 2-4 13, Jackson 2-10 1-2 6, Miller 5-11 2-2 14, Taylor 4-7 0-2 9, Webb 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 1-2 0-0 3, Polk 1-3 0-1 2, Jergens 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 9-15 54.

Halftime_Toledo 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 7-21 (Dennis 2-3, Rollins 2-8, Shumate 1-2, Saunders 1-3, Moss 1-4, Millner 0-1), Cent. Michigan 7-22 (Miller 2-4, Henderson 1-2, Wade 1-2, Bissainthe 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-6, Jergens 0-2). Fouled Out_Shumate. Rebounds_Toledo 43 (Millner 8), Cent. Michigan 30 (Taylor 8). Assists_Toledo 15 (Shumate 4), Cent. Michigan 10 (Miller 4). Total Fouls_Toledo 17, Cent. Michigan 20. A_1,075 (5,300).

