Toledo 83, Ball St. 70

BALL ST. (7-10)

Thomas 5-14 2-2 13, Sparks 6-11 5-7 17, Bumbalough 4-10 0-2 12, Cochran 5-16 0-0 12, Jacobs 1-4 1-2 3, Sellers 3-6 2-2 8, Brown 1-6 0-0 3, Pearson 1-3 0-0 2, Jihad 0-1 0-0 0, Windham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 10-15 70.

TOLEDO (14-4)

Millner 5-17 2-2 15, Shumate 5-11 5-5 16, Dennis 5-9 0-0 12, Moss 1-2 2-2 4, Rollins 9-15 3-6 24, Saunders 2-3 0-0 5, Farmer 0-2 0-0 0, Jacobi 2-4 0-0 5, Carcoana 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 12-15 83.

Halftime_Toledo 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 8-28 (Bumbalough 4-8, Cochran 2-4, Brown 1-6, Thomas 1-6, Pearson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Jacobs 0-2), Toledo 11-24 (Rollins 3-6, Millner 3-8, Dennis 2-3, Jacobi 1-1, Saunders 1-1, Shumate 1-5). Fouled Out_Carcoana. Rebounds_Ball St. 45 (Sparks 14), Toledo 37 (Dennis, Rollins 10). Assists_Ball St. 10 (Jacobs 4), Toledo 21 (Rollins 7). Total Fouls_Ball St. 15, Toledo 15. A_3,635 (7,014).

