Toledo 84, Akron 76

AKRON (13-6)

Ali 6-12 0-0 12, Freeman 7-8 3-4 17, Castaneda 4-12 1-3 9, Tribble 1-7 2-5 4, Trimble 6-13 2-4 18, Dawson 4-9 3-3 14, Bandaogo 0-2 2-4 2, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 13-23 76.

TOLEDO (17-4)

Millner 3-5 3-3 9, Shumate 4-8 2-3 12, Dennis 8-12 1-2 17, Moss 8-13 2-2 20, Rollins 8-14 4-5 21, Saunders 1-2 1-2 3, Carcoana 1-2 0-0 2, Jacobi 0-0 0-0 0, Farmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-56 13-17 84.

Halftime_Toledo 46-37. 3-Point Goals_Akron 7-25 (Trimble 4-9, Dawson 3-8, Clarke 0-1, Ali 0-3, Castaneda 0-4), Toledo 5-15 (Moss 2-4, Shumate 2-4, Rollins 1-4, Dennis 0-1, Millner 0-1, Saunders 0-1). Fouled Out_Shumate. Rebounds_Akron 29 (Freeman 10), Toledo 31 (Millner 9). Assists_Akron 15 (Tribble, Trimble 4), Toledo 17 (Moss 6). Total Fouls_Akron 17, Toledo 19. A_5,489 (7,014).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.