Toledo hosts Akron after Rollins’ 25-point game

Akron Zips (13-5, 6-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-4, 8-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Akron Zips after Ryan Rollins scored 25 points in Toledo’s 86-75 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Rockets are 8-0 in home games. Toledo leads the MAC with 37.1 points in the paint led by Rollins averaging 1.8.

The Zips are 6-2 in MAC play. Akron ranks third in the MAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 3.7.

The Rockets and Zips match up Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is averaging 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Bryan Trimble Jr. is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 10.5 points. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

