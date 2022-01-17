Toledo hosts Ball State after Cochran’s 28-point game

Ball State Cardinals (7-9, 2-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-4, 5-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on the Toledo Rockets after Tyler Cochran scored 28 points in Ball State’s 74-68 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Rockets are 6-0 in home games. Toledo is second in the MAC in rebounding averaging 37.8 rebounds. JT Shumate paces the Rockets with 7.1 boards.

The Cardinals have gone 2-3 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Luke Bumbalough averaging 3.2.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shumate is shooting 54.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.4 points and 7.1 rebounds. Ryan Rollins is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Bumbalough is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 assists. Cochran is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.