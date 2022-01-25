Toledo hosts Buffalo following Williams’ 25-point game

Buffalo Bulls (10-6, 4-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-4, 7-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Toledo Rockets after Jeenathan Williams scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 64-51 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Rockets have gone 7-0 at home. Toledo has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 4-2 in conference play. Buffalo scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Shumate averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 50.6% from beyond the arc. Ryan Rollins is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Josh Mballa is averaging 13.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bulls. Williams is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

