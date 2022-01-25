Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toledo hosts Buffalo following Williams’ 25-point game

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 7:42 pm
1 min read
      

Buffalo Bulls (10-6, 4-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-4, 7-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Toledo Rockets after Jeenathan Williams scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 64-51 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Rockets have gone 7-0 at home. Toledo has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 4-2 in conference play. Buffalo scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Shumate averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 50.6% from beyond the arc. Ryan Rollins is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Josh Mballa is averaging 13.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bulls. Williams is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea