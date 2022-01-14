Toledo visits Bowling Green after Rollins’ 22-point showing

Toledo Rockets (12-4, 4-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-7, 1-3 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Bowling Green Falcons after Ryan Rollins scored 22 points in Toledo’s 75-72 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Falcons are 6-1 on their home court. Bowling Green has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets have gone 4-1 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks third in the MAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The Falcons and Rockets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Trey Diggs is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

JT Shumate averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc. Rollins is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

