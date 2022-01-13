Thursday

No. 1. South Carolina (16-1) beat Texas A&M 65-45. Next: at Arkansas, Sunday.

No. 2. Stanford (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Colorado, Friday.

No. 3. Louisville (14-1) beat Syracuse 84-71. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

No. 4. NC State (15-2) beat Virginia 88-43. Next: vs. No. 16 Duke, Sunday.

No. 5. Tennessee (15-1) at Vanderbilt. Next: vs. No. 19 Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 6. Indiana (13-2) beat Nebraska 72-65. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

No. 7. Arizona (11-1) at Oregon St. Next: at Oregon, Saturday.

No. 8. Maryland (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Michigan, Sunday.

No. 9. Iowa St. (15-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 10. UConn (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Saturday.

No. 11. Michigan (13-2) at Penn State. Next: at No. 8 Maryland, Sunday.

No. 12. LSU (15-2) vs. Missouri. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Sunday.

No. 13. Texas (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 14. Baylor (10-4) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Sunday.

No. 15. Georgia Tech (12-3) vs. Florida St. Next: at Miami, Sunday.

No. 16. Duke (11-3) lost to Virginia Tech 65-54. Next: at No. 4 NC State, Sunday.

No. 17. Georgia (13-3) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Monday.

No. 18. BYU (12-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal). Next: at Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

No. 19. Kentucky (8-4) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 20. Notre Dame (12-3) beat Wake Forest 74-64. Next: vs. No. 21 North Carolina, Sunday.

No. 21. North Carolina (14-1) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 22. Colorado (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Stanford, Friday.

No. 23. Oklahoma (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

No. 24. South Florida (12-4) did not play. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

No. 25. Kansas St. (13-3) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Saturday.

