Friday

No. 1 Baylor (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 2 Gonzaga (13-2) did not play. Next: at Santa Clara, Saturday.

No. 3 UCLA (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon St., Saturday.

No. 4 Auburn (15-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Saturday.

No. 5 Southern Cal (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon, Saturday.

No. 6 Arizona (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Saturday.

No. 7 Purdue (14-2) beat Nebraska 92-65. Next: at No. 25 Illinois, Monday.

No. 8 Duke (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. NC State, Saturday.

No. 9 Kansas (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 10 Michigan St. (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 11 Houston (14-2) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday.

No. 12 LSU (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 13 Wisconsin (14-2) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

No. 14 Villanova (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Sunday.

No. 15 Iowa St. (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Texas, Saturday.

No. 16 Ohio St. (10-4) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Sunday.

No. 17 Xavier (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.

No. 18 Kentucky (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 19 Texas Tech (13-3) did not play. Next: at Kansas St., Saturday.

No. 20 Seton Hall (11-4) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Saturday.

No. 21 Texas (13-3) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Iowa St., Saturday.

No. 22 Tennessee (11-4) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 23 Providence (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Thursday.

No. 24 Alabama (11-5) did not play. Next: at Mississippi St., Saturday.

No. 25 Illinois (13-3) beat Michigan 68-53. Next: vs. No. 7 Purdue, Monday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.