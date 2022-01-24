Towson 69, Delaware 62

TOWSON (15-6)

Thompson 7-10 1-4 15, Gibson 3-8 0-0 8, Holden 5-13 9-10 19, Nolan 0-1 0-0 0, Timberlake 6-10 3-4 18, Rizzuto 1-5 0-0 3, Gray 1-5 2-2 4, Paar 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Biekeu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 15-20 69.

DELAWARE (14-7)

Carr 5-6 2-2 13, Painter 3-6 5-6 11, Anderson 4-10 0-0 9, Asamoah 4-11 1-1 12, Nelson 1-5 2-2 4, Allen 3-13 0-0 6, Davis 3-3 1-2 7, Arletti 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Ochefu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 11-13 62.

Halftime_Towson 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Towson 6-17 (Timberlake 3-3, Gibson 2-4, Rizzuto 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Gray 0-2, Holden 0-3), Delaware 5-26 (Asamoah 3-9, Carr 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Nelson 0-4, Allen 0-7). Fouled Out_Thompson. Rebounds_Towson 33 (Thompson 9), Delaware 27 (Anderson, Asamoah 6). Assists_Towson 8 (Gibson 3), Delaware 12 (Anderson 6). Total Fouls_Towson 13, Delaware 13. A_1,574 (5,000).

