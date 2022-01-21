Towson faces UNC Wilmington, seeks 6th straight home win

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 4-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (13-5, 5-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Tigers play UNC Wilmington.

The Tigers are 7-1 on their home court. Towson has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks are 4-0 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Nolan Jr. is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Holden is averaging 14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Towson.

Jaylen Sims is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

