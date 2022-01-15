Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Traore leads Long Beach State past Northridge 71-55

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 10:59 pm
< a min read
      

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Freshman guard Aboubacar Traore had 10 points and 16 rebounds as Long Beach State routed CSU Northridge 71-55 on Saturday.

Joel Murray added 16 points for the Beach (6-9, 2-1 Big West).

Atin Wright had 14 points and Onyi Eyisi had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Matadors (5-10, 1-2).

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi