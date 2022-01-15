Traore leads Long Beach State past Northridge 71-55

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Freshman guard Aboubacar Traore had 10 points and 16 rebounds as Long Beach State routed CSU Northridge 71-55 on Saturday.

Joel Murray added 16 points for the Beach (6-9, 2-1 Big West).

Atin Wright had 14 points and Onyi Eyisi had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Matadors (5-10, 1-2).

