Trevor Moore breaks late tie, Kings beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trevor Moore broke a third-period tie with his second goal of the game in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Sidney Crosby scored his 498th career goal for Pittsburgh.

Moore took a lead pass from Blake Lizotte and beat goalie Tristan Jarry on a breakaway with 6:39 left.

Drew Doughty and Alex Iafallo also scored for Los Angeles, coming off an overtime loss in Philadelphia on Saturday. Cal Petersen made 24 saves.

Bryan Rust had two third-period goals for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 34 shots.

HURRICANES 2, SHARKS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored on a rebound with 3:44 remaining in the game to lift Carolina over San Jose.

Vincent Trocheck scored the first goal for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four straight games and seven of their last eight entering the All-Star break. Frederik Andersen posted 27 saves for Carolina. Svechnikov’s goal was his 16th of the season and seventh of the month.

Rudolfs Balcers scored early in the third period for the Sharks, who are in a 1-3-1 stretch that matches the team’s worst five-game span of the season. James Reimer, a former Hurricane, made 27 saves for San Jose.

RANGERS 3, KRAKEN 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman K’Andre Miller scored with 34 seconds left and Igor Shesterkin made 40 saves to help New York beat expansion Seattle.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers.

Yanni Gourde tied it for Seattle on a power-play goal with 1:08 left with goalie Philip Grubauer off for an extra skater. Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken. Grubauer made 21 saves.

