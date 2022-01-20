Trending:
Trimble lifts Akron over Bowling Green 91-66

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:49 pm
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. made 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points as Akron romped past Bowling Green 91-66 on Thursday night.

Ali Ali had 15 points for Akron (11-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda added 14 points and six assists, and Greg Tribble had 11 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (9-9, 2-5). Myron Gordon added 12 points and Josiah Fulcher had nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

