Troy 73, Louisiana-Monroe 65

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:01 pm
TROY (13-5)

Odigie 3-5 3-4 9, Waters 3-5 1-2 8, Z.Williams 8-9 1-3 18, Deen 5-10 0-0 14, Miles 4-7 3-5 11, Smith 4-4 0-0 11, D.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-3 0-2 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Stampley 1-3 0-0 2, Miguel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-47 8-16 73.

LOUISIANA-MONROE (10-9)

Howell 2-3 2-2 6, Gonzales 3-7 0-0 6, Jones 6-13 0-0 13, Ozier 4-10 3-3 11, Harrison 5-9 2-2 15, Metskhvarishvili 4-12 3-4 11, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 1-2 0-0 3, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 10-11 65.

Halftime_Troy 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Troy 9-19 (Deen 4-9, Smith 3-3, Z.Williams 1-1, Waters 1-2, Miles 0-2, Stampley 0-2), Louisiana-Monroe 5-23 (Harrison 3-6, Phillips 1-2, Jones 1-3, Gonzales 0-1, Powell 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, Ozier 0-4, Metskhvarishvili 0-5). Rebounds_Troy 26 (Z.Williams 7), Louisiana-Monroe 30 (Metskhvarishvili 9). Assists_Troy 14 (Miles 4), Louisiana-Monroe 12 (Gonzales 7). Total Fouls_Troy 15, Louisiana-Monroe 16. A_2,682 (7,085).

