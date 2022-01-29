Troy 77, South Alabama 68

SOUTH ALABAMA (15-6)

Franklin 5-8 3-7 13, Goncalves 2-4 0-0 6, Chandler 5-10 9-11 20, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Manning 6-17 6-9 20, D.Smith 1-3 2-2 5, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Kearing 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 2-3 2, West 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 22-32 68.

TROY (14-7)

Odigie 3-6 6-7 12, Z.Williams 4-9 4-4 13, Leftridge 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 5-10 9-10 22, D.Williams 3-8 0-0 9, Punter 5-8 1-3 12, Miguel 1-2 1-2 3, Stampley 1-2 0-0 2, Tshimanga 1-2 1-2 3, Eugene 0-5 0-0 0, T.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Waters 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-57 23-30 77.

Halftime_Troy 31-22. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 6-14 (Goncalves 2-3, Manning 2-4, D.Smith 1-2, Chandler 1-3, Jones 0-2), Troy 8-29 (Miles 3-6, D.Williams 3-8, Z.Williams 1-3, Punter 1-4, Leftridge 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Waters 0-1, T.Smith 0-2, Eugene 0-3). Fouled Out_Chandler. Rebounds_South Alabama 27 (Franklin 11), Troy 43 (Odigie 15). Assists_South Alabama 9 (Franklin, Chandler, Jones, Manning 2), Troy 15 (Miles 7). Total Fouls_South Alabama 25, Troy 27. A_4,546 (5,200).

