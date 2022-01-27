Troy visits South Alabama after Chandler’s 21-point game

Troy Trojans (13-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-5, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -6.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Troy Trojans after Jay Jay Chandler scored 21 points in South Alabama’s 68-56 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Jaguars have gone 9-1 in home games. South Alabama scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Trojans are 4-2 in conference games. Troy is sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.2 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.3.

The Jaguars and Trojans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Manning Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Kayo Goncalves is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Efe Odigie is averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Khalyl Waters is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

