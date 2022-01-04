Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bohemia Manor 29, Rising Sun 24

C. Milton Wright 58, Joppatowne 18

Catoctin 52, Thomas Johnson 41

Concordia Prep 51, Fallston 36

Harford Tech 48, Edgewood 42

Middletown 49, Linganore 48

Patterson Mill 49, North Harford 22

Urbana 63, Westminster 30

Walkersville 41, Oakdale 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.