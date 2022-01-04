Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bohemia Manor 29, Rising Sun 24
C. Milton Wright 58, Joppatowne 18
Catoctin 52, Thomas Johnson 41
Concordia Prep 51, Fallston 36
Harford Tech 48, Edgewood 42
Middletown 49, Linganore 48
Patterson Mill 49, North Harford 22
Urbana 63, Westminster 30
Walkersville 41, Oakdale 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments