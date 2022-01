BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bel Air 59, Fallston 45

Liberty 64, Winters Mill 61

Oakland Southern 65, Mountain Ridge 61, OT

Smithsburg 53, South Hagerstown 47

Westminster 52, Urbana 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

