Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 4, 2022 9:28 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern Montgomery 50, Covington 11

Eastside 59, Rye Cove 42

Galax 37, Grayson County 27

Gate City 66, Abingdon 45

George Wythe-Wytheville 64, Bland County 38

Hampton 102, Denbigh 7

Honaker 47, Grundy 32

Norfolk Christian School 69, Atlantic Shores Christian 19

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Cave Spring 31

Princess Anne 64, Kellam 22

Pulaski County 84, Hidden Valley 21

Richlands 44, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26

Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Timberlake Christian 55

Sherando 47, John Handley 11

Twin Springs 48, Castlewood 16

Union 66, Lee High 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

