Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern Montgomery 50, Covington 11
Eastside 59, Rye Cove 42
Galax 37, Grayson County 27
Gate City 66, Abingdon 45
George Wythe-Wytheville 64, Bland County 38
Hampton 102, Denbigh 7
Honaker 47, Grundy 32
Norfolk Christian School 69, Atlantic Shores Christian 19
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Cave Spring 31
Princess Anne 64, Kellam 22
Pulaski County 84, Hidden Valley 21
Richlands 44, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26
Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Timberlake Christian 55
Sherando 47, John Handley 11
Twin Springs 48, Castlewood 16
Union 66, Lee High 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
