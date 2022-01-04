Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hartford 65, Woodstock Union 50
Hazen Union 57, Peoples Academy 49
Northfield 69, Mid Vermont Christian School 59
Richford 71, Craftsbury Academy 46
Rivendell, N.H. 49, Blue Mountain Union 42
Vergennes Union 56, Otter Valley Union 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milton vs. Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax, ppd.
Mount Abraham Union vs. Mill River Union, ppd.
Spaulding vs. Middlebury Union, ppd.
Springfield vs. Green Mountain Union, ppd.
White River Valley vs. Proctor, ppd.
Winooski vs. Missisquoi Valley Union, ppd.
