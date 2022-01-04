Tuesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 4, 2022 10:00 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 69, Gate City 63

Atlantic Shores Christian 83, TEACH Homeschool 39

Bassett 54, Christiansburg 49

Cave Spring 63, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 54

Covington 65, Eastern Montgomery 38

East Rockingham 73, Strasburg 41

Glenvar 73, Carroll County 56

Grundy 56, Honaker 53

Holston 68, Virginia High 63

John Handley 61, Sherando 51

North Cross 85, Carlisle 65

Portsmouth Christian 64, StoneBridge School 30

Princess Anne 65, Kellam 52

Richlands 64, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62

Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Timberlake Christian 55

Skyline 58, Broadway 57

Union 68, Lee High 15

Western Branch 69, Deep Creek 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

