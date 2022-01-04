Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 69, Gate City 63
Atlantic Shores Christian 83, TEACH Homeschool 39
Bassett 54, Christiansburg 49
Cave Spring 63, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 54
Covington 65, Eastern Montgomery 38
East Rockingham 73, Strasburg 41
Glenvar 73, Carroll County 56
Grundy 56, Honaker 53
Holston 68, Virginia High 63
John Handley 61, Sherando 51
North Cross 85, Carlisle 65
Portsmouth Christian 64, StoneBridge School 30
Princess Anne 65, Kellam 52
Richlands 64, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62
Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Timberlake Christian 55
Skyline 58, Broadway 57
Union 68, Lee High 15
Western Branch 69, Deep Creek 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
