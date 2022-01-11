Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 38, Louisa 36
Broadway 35, Turner Ashby 34
Bruton 35, York 34
Buckingham County 54, Central of Lunenburg 15
Carroll County 78, James River-Buchanan 13
Central – Wise 60, Abingdon 31
Central Virginia Disciples 41, Collegiate-Richmond 23
Charlottesville 55, Orange County 31
Eastside 57, J.I. Burton 44
Fort Defiance 64, Wilson Memorial 48
George Wythe-Wytheville 50, Grayson County 30
Grace Christian 47, Temple Christian 43
Grundy 52, Hurley 13
Hampton 106, Kecoughtan 15
Henrico 65, Atlee 28
Hermitage 48, Deep Run 44
Holston 60, Northwood 28
James River-Midlothian 68, Manchester 39
Jefferson Forest 55, Timberlake Christian 20
John Champe 43, Osbourn 30
Lloyd Bird 34, Powhatan 24
Menchville 64, Warwick 30
Miller School 52, The Covenant School 39
Norfolk Christian School 42, Norfolk Collegiate 23
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Lebanon 34
Princess Anne 69, Tallwood 24
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Ridgeview Christian 44
Rural Retreat 55, Chilhowie 51
Rye Cove 45, Castlewood 27
Smithfield 68, New Kent 42
St. Annes-Belfield 73, Trinity Episcopal 23
St. Catherine’s 62, Fredericksburg Christian 40
Steward School 54, Cape Henry Collegiate 29
StoneBridge School 28, Denbigh Baptist 18
Tabb 41, Jamestown 26
Thomas Walker 56, Twin Springs 47
