Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 67, Louisa 41
Annandale 75, TJ-Alexandria 67, OT
Bishop McNamara, Md. 52, First Christian 42
Blue Ridge School 68, Va. Episcopal 42
Buckingham County 73, Central of Lunenburg 40
Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 48
Douglas Freeman 60, St. Christopher’s 48
Eastern View 97, Spotsylvania 38
Fort Chiswell 85, Bland County 81, OT
Grundy 70, Hurley 49
Isle of Wight Academy 44, Southampton Academy 41
John Champe 64, Osbourn 35
Kecoughtan 65, Hampton 58
Martinsville 77, Magna Vista 60
Menchville 76, Warwick 17
Norfolk Academy 52, Greenbrier Christian 14
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Blacksburg 54
Phoebus 97, Gloucester 27
Powhatan 39, Maggie L. Walker GS 30
Princess Anne 62, Tallwood 46
Rye Cove 44, Castlewood 31
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Collegiate-Richmond 50
Varina 80, Mechanicsville High School 36
Western Albemarle 67, Fluvanna 41
Woodside 80, Denbigh 16
