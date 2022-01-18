Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 88, StoneBridge School 19
Briar Woods 55, Woodgrove 51
Broad Run 48, Rock Ridge 36
C.D. Hylton 56, Colgan 53
Cape Henry Collegiate 63, Norfolk Academy 52
Dominion 58, Lightridge 47
Edison 79, Annandale 69
Green Run 51, Princess Anne 45
Hayfield 62, Falls Church 40
Henrico 60, Hanover 57
Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Park View-Sterling 52
Hermitage 59, TJHS 50
Isle of Wight Academy 74, Brunswick Academy 41
John Marshall 70, Douglas Freeman 58
Kecoughtan 87, Heritage-Newport News 59
King’s Fork High School 53, Oscar Smith 48
Manchester 75, Thomas Dale 53
Menchville 66, Denbigh 40
Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Greenbrier Christian 48
Norfolk Christian School 43, Walsingham Academy 35
Norview 64, Manor High School 58
Portsmouth Christian 71, Gateway Christian 31
Potomac Falls 57, Riverside 56
Salem-Va. Beach 69, Frank Cox 34
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 77, Georgetown Prep, Md. 62
Varina 82, Patrick Henry-Ashland 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments