Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 9:27 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 88, StoneBridge School 19

Briar Woods 55, Woodgrove 51

Broad Run 48, Rock Ridge 36

C.D. Hylton 56, Colgan 53

Cape Henry Collegiate 63, Norfolk Academy 52

Dominion 58, Lightridge 47

Edison 79, Annandale 69

Green Run 51, Princess Anne 45

Hayfield 62, Falls Church 40

Henrico 60, Hanover 57

Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Park View-Sterling 52

Hermitage 59, TJHS 50

Isle of Wight Academy 74, Brunswick Academy 41

John Marshall 70, Douglas Freeman 58

Kecoughtan 87, Heritage-Newport News 59

King’s Fork High School 53, Oscar Smith 48

Manchester 75, Thomas Dale 53

Menchville 66, Denbigh 40

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Greenbrier Christian 48

Norfolk Christian School 43, Walsingham Academy 35

Norview 64, Manor High School 58

Portsmouth Christian 71, Gateway Christian 31

Potomac Falls 57, Riverside 56

Salem-Va. Beach 69, Frank Cox 34

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 77, Georgetown Prep, Md. 62

Varina 82, Patrick Henry-Ashland 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

