Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 9:27 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 98, Peninsula Catholic 8

Churchland 74, Norcom 59

Collegiate-Richmond 60, Trinity Episcopal 23

Cosby 62, George Wythe-Richmond 21

Deep Run 41, Maggie L. Walker GS 20

Edison 57, Annandale 13

First Colonial 77, Tallwood 64

Freedom (South Riding) 39, Osbourn 28

Gate City 60, Union 50

Hampton Roads 30, Summit Christian Academy 15

Henrico 39, Hanover 25

John Marshall 51, Douglas Freeman 45

Kempsville 71, Bayside 31

Lake Taylor 60, Booker T. Washington 32

Landstown 41, Ocean Lakes 31

Monacan 54, James River-Midlothian 53

Norfolk Academy 35, Cape Henry Collegiate 28

Norfolk Christian School 43, Walsingham Academy 35

Norview 53, Manor High School 48

Poquoson 48, Tabb 22

Portsmouth Christian 38, Gateway Christian 7

Potomac Falls 46, Riverside 39

Powhatan 63, Manchester 42

Princess Anne 75, Green Run 21

Salem-Va. Beach 75, Frank Cox 14

Smithfield 62, Bruton 21

Sullivan East, Tenn. 64, Virginia High 45

Woodgrove 50, Briar Woods 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

