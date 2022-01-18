Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 98, Peninsula Catholic 8
Churchland 74, Norcom 59
Collegiate-Richmond 60, Trinity Episcopal 23
Cosby 62, George Wythe-Richmond 21
Deep Run 41, Maggie L. Walker GS 20
Edison 57, Annandale 13
First Colonial 77, Tallwood 64
Freedom (South Riding) 39, Osbourn 28
Gate City 60, Union 50
Hampton Roads 30, Summit Christian Academy 15
Henrico 39, Hanover 25
John Marshall 51, Douglas Freeman 45
Kempsville 71, Bayside 31
Lake Taylor 60, Booker T. Washington 32
Landstown 41, Ocean Lakes 31
Monacan 54, James River-Midlothian 53
Norfolk Academy 35, Cape Henry Collegiate 28
Norfolk Christian School 43, Walsingham Academy 35
Norview 53, Manor High School 48
Poquoson 48, Tabb 22
Portsmouth Christian 38, Gateway Christian 7
Potomac Falls 46, Riverside 39
Powhatan 63, Manchester 42
Princess Anne 75, Green Run 21
Salem-Va. Beach 75, Frank Cox 14
Smithfield 62, Bruton 21
Sullivan East, Tenn. 64, Virginia High 45
Woodgrove 50, Briar Woods 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments