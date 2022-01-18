Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 10:06 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Century 54, Liberty 50

Fallston 48, Patterson Mill 43

Harford Tech 42, Bohemia Manor 30

Havre de Grace 43, North East 29

Kent Island 51, North Caroline 26

Middletown 34, Oakdale 32

Parkside 56, Wicomico 46

Pasadena Chesapeake 45, Northeast – AA 33

Pocomoke 69, Washington 47

Queen Annes County 71, Kent County 7

Seneca Valley 55, Northwest – Mtg 18

Severna Park 53, Annapolis 35

South River 48, Arundel 38

Walt Whitman 49, Watkins Mill 4

Westminster 51, Linganore 42

Wootton 61, John F. Kennedy 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

