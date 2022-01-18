Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Century 54, Liberty 50
Fallston 48, Patterson Mill 43
Harford Tech 42, Bohemia Manor 30
Havre de Grace 43, North East 29
Kent Island 51, North Caroline 26
Middletown 34, Oakdale 32
Parkside 56, Wicomico 46
Pasadena Chesapeake 45, Northeast – AA 33
Pocomoke 69, Washington 47
Queen Annes County 71, Kent County 7
Seneca Valley 55, Northwest – Mtg 18
Severna Park 53, Annapolis 35
South River 48, Arundel 38
Walt Whitman 49, Watkins Mill 4
Westminster 51, Linganore 42
Wootton 61, John F. Kennedy 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
