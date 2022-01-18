Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bohemia Manor 46, North East 36
Century 63, Liberty 57
Fallston 57, Rising Sun 52
Gonzaga College, D.C. 45, Bishop McNamara 43
Mountain Ridge 53, Allegany 43
Oakdale 58, Middletown 38
Seaford, Del. 63, James M. Bennett 36
Smithsburg 70, Clear Spring 51
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 77, Georgetown Prep 62
Thomas Johnson 50, Walkersville 48
Wicomico 71, Parkside 42
Williamsport 60, South Hagerstown 51
Wootton 63, John F. Kennedy 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
