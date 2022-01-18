Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bohemia Manor 46, North East 36

Century 63, Liberty 57

Fallston 57, Rising Sun 52

Gonzaga College, D.C. 45, Bishop McNamara 43

Mountain Ridge 53, Allegany 43

Oakdale 58, Middletown 38

Seaford, Del. 63, James M. Bennett 36

Smithsburg 70, Clear Spring 51

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 77, Georgetown Prep 62

Thomas Johnson 50, Walkersville 48

Wicomico 71, Parkside 42

Williamsport 60, South Hagerstown 51

Wootton 63, John F. Kennedy 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.