Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck 65, Legacy 43
Ellendale 41, Leola/Frederick, S.D. 36
Fargo South 64, Fargo North 44
Glen Ullin-Hebron 53, Richardton-Taylor 28
Mandan 68, Dickinson 54
Sheyenne 70, Fargo Shanley 68
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson County vs. Rolla, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Cavalier vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne, ppd.
Central Cass vs. Linton/HMB, ppd.
Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Glenburn, ppd.
Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Red River, ppd.
Edgeley/K-M vs. Barnes County North, ppd.
Fargo Davies vs. Grand Forks Central, ppd.
Jamestown vs. St. Mary’s, ppd.
Kenmare vs. Stanley, ppd.
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Lisbon vs. Sisseton, S.D., ppd.
Minot vs. Century, ppd.
North Border vs. Midway, ppd.
Strasburg-Zeeland vs. Medina/P-B, ppd.
Thompson vs. Grafton, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Washburn vs. Central McLean, ppd. to Jan 31st.
