Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 10:34 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck 65, Legacy 43

Ellendale 41, Leola/Frederick, S.D. 36

Fargo South 64, Fargo North 44

Glen Ullin-Hebron 53, Richardton-Taylor 28

Mandan 68, Dickinson 54

Sheyenne 70, Fargo Shanley 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benson County vs. Rolla, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Cavalier vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne, ppd.

Central Cass vs. Linton/HMB, ppd.

Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Glenburn, ppd.

Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Red River, ppd.

Edgeley/K-M vs. Barnes County North, ppd.

Fargo Davies vs. Grand Forks Central, ppd.

Jamestown vs. St. Mary’s, ppd.

Kenmare vs. Stanley, ppd.

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Lisbon vs. Sisseton, S.D., ppd.

Minot vs. Century, ppd.

North Border vs. Midway, ppd.

Strasburg-Zeeland vs. Medina/P-B, ppd.

Thompson vs. Grafton, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Washburn vs. Central McLean, ppd. to Jan 31st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

