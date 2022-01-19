Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 41, Faulkton 37
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Miller 31
Baltic 61, McCook Central/Montrose 50
Belle Fourche 58, Hill City 50
Britton-Hecla 45, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42
Castlewood 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37
Centerville 47, Freeman 33
Chamberlain 55, Gregory 44
Colman-Egan 42, Arlington 40
Corsica/Stickney 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Deubrook 56, Alcester-Hudson 34
Ellendale, N.D. 41, Leola/Frederick 36
Flandreau 58, Deuel 19
Florence/Henry 67, Webster 32
Hamlin 74, DeSmet 47
Hanson 53, Howard 37
Huron 55, Brookings 37
Irene-Wakonda 47, Scotland 42
Kimball/White Lake 55, Bridgewater-Emery 52
Lennox 47, Parker 16
Milbank 59, Waubay/Summit 25
Mott-Regent, N.D. 51, Bison 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Redfield 23
New Underwood 39, Little Wound 34
Philip 45, Lower Brule 44
Pierre 55, Douglas 14
Platte-Geddes 52, Burke 35
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Garretson 32
Sioux Falls Jefferson 46, Yankton 42
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 78, Aberdeen Central 40
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Marshall, Minn. 58
Sioux Valley 86, Chester 53
Sully Buttes 54, Timber Lake 41
Tea Area 55, Beresford 25
Todd County 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 29
Tri-State, N.D. 54, Wilmot 29
Vermillion 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 41, OT
Viborg-Hurley 58, Avon 23
Wagner 61, O’Neill, Neb. 14
Wall 46, Custer 39
West Central 73, Dell Rapids 23
White River 65, Lyman 28
281 Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Hitchcock-Tulare 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 8
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Wessington Springs 39
Semifinal=
Highmore-Harrold 58, Iroquois/Doland 35
Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lisbon, N.D. vs. Sisseton, ppd.
McIntosh vs. Wakpala, ppd.
