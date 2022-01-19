Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethlehem 56, Thomas Nelson 17
Bowling Green 61, Warren Central 14
Boyle Co. 42, Garrard Co. 23
Butler Co. 61, Hancock Co. 31
Christian Fellowship 47, Murray 32
Clarksville NW, Tenn. 75, Hopkinsville 48
Franklin Co. 59, Berea 46
Great Crossing 65, Western Hills 23
Lex. Sayre def. Frankfort Christian, forfeit
Lou. Christian Academy 67, Elizabethtown 27
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park def. Lou. Southern, forfeit
McCracken County 64, Owensboro Catholic 63
Owen Co. 68, Henry Co. 16
South Oldham 78, Walton-Verona 62
Union Co. 62, Livingston Central 28
Webster Co. 51, Lyon Co. 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clay Co. vs. Perry Co. Central, ccd.
Corbin vs. South Laurel, ccd.
Cumberland Co. vs. Glasgow, ccd.
Harlan Co. vs. Middlesboro, ccd.
Hickman Co. vs. Ballard Memorial, ccd.
Jenkins vs. Magoffin Co., ccd.
Lou. Collegiate vs. Highlands Latin, ccd.
Ludlow vs. Calvary Christian, ccd.
McCreary Central vs. Somerset, ccd.
Montgomery Co. vs. Lewis Co., ccd.
Pineville vs. Barbourville, ccd.
Rockcastle Co. vs. Wayne Co., ccd.
Shelby Valley vs. Johnson Central, ccd.
South Warren vs. Greenwood, ccd.
