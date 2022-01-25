Trending:
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 9:31 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 26

Briar Woods 43, Riverside 36

Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 47

Carroll County 47, Radford 14

Catholic High School of Va Beach 57, Steward School 37

Cave Spring 48, Christiansburg 44

Central – Wise 61, Union 24

Courtland 48, Spotsylvania 25

Eastside 66, Rye Cove 52

Forest Park 47, C.D. Hylton 38

Gate City 46, Ridgeview 37

George Wythe-Wytheville 49, Galax 22

Hermitage 37, Mills Godwin 35

Highland Springs 59, Atlee 16

James River-Midlothian 51, George Wythe-Richmond 24

Lebanon 66, Holston 57

Louisa 50, Western Albemarle 29

Manchester 56, Clover Hill 20

Marion 58, Virginia High 42

Massaponax 57, North Stafford 36

Miller School 57, Roanoke Catholic 16

Nansemond-Suffolk 66, Hampton Roads 19

New Kent 49, Tabb 34

Norfolk Academy 56, Peninsula Catholic 10

Parry McCluer 42, Eastern Montgomery 32

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54, Chilhowie 52

Potomac School 62, Flint Hill School 34

Rural Retreat 60, Northwood 11

Salem 75, Hidden Valley 47

Sherando 58, Kettle Run 41

St. Gertrude 62, St. Catherine’s 41

Staunton River 68, William Byrd 45

Tennessee, Tenn. 57, Abingdon 49

Thomas Dale 71, Petersburg 15

Windsor 42, Park View-South Hill 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

