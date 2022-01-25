Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 26
Briar Woods 43, Riverside 36
Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 47
Carroll County 47, Radford 14
Catholic High School of Va Beach 57, Steward School 37
Cave Spring 48, Christiansburg 44
Central – Wise 61, Union 24
Courtland 48, Spotsylvania 25
Eastside 66, Rye Cove 52
Forest Park 47, C.D. Hylton 38
Gate City 46, Ridgeview 37
George Wythe-Wytheville 49, Galax 22
Hermitage 37, Mills Godwin 35
Highland Springs 59, Atlee 16
James River-Midlothian 51, George Wythe-Richmond 24
Lebanon 66, Holston 57
Louisa 50, Western Albemarle 29
Manchester 56, Clover Hill 20
Marion 58, Virginia High 42
Massaponax 57, North Stafford 36
Miller School 57, Roanoke Catholic 16
Nansemond-Suffolk 66, Hampton Roads 19
New Kent 49, Tabb 34
Norfolk Academy 56, Peninsula Catholic 10
Parry McCluer 42, Eastern Montgomery 32
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54, Chilhowie 52
Potomac School 62, Flint Hill School 34
Rural Retreat 60, Northwood 11
Salem 75, Hidden Valley 47
Sherando 58, Kettle Run 41
St. Gertrude 62, St. Catherine’s 41
Staunton River 68, William Byrd 45
Tennessee, Tenn. 57, Abingdon 49
Thomas Dale 71, Petersburg 15
Windsor 42, Park View-South Hill 35
