Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 83, Goochland 52
Armstrong 67, Mechanicsville High School 49
Atlantic Shores Christian 75, Broadwater Academy 70
Blue Ridge School 67, Miller School 56
Briar Woods 75, Riverside 65
Broad Run 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 34
Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 21
Carver Academy 76, Charles City County High School 41
Catholic High School of Va Beach 52, Steward School 50
Collegiate-Richmond 45, Woodberry Forest 44
Culpeper 61, Caroline 57
Eastern View 76, Culpeper 40
Fluvanna 73, Charlottesville 64
GW-Danville 54, Martinsville 50
Gate City 0, Ridgeview 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Galax 44
Grassfield 66, Lakeland 45
Harrisonburg 55, Rockbridge County 45
Highland-Warrenton 75, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 69, OT
Hopewell 76, Colonial Heights 38
Independence 54, Woodgrove 51
J.I. Burton 64, Thomas Walker 50
John Handley 66, Fauquier 38
King’s Fork High School 69, Great Bridge 31
Lloyd Bird 81, James River-Midlothian 74
Loudoun County 78, Lightridge 42
Loudoun Valley 55, Dominion 35
Northside 67, Lord Botetourt 63
Northwood 73, Rural Retreat 47
Orange County 75, Monticello 73
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 77, Pulaski County 64
Peninsula Catholic 51, Norfolk Academy 33
Prince George 58, Dinwiddie 53
Spotswood 55, Broadway 48
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Trinity Episcopal 35
Tuscarora 50, Rock Ridge 44
Union 72, Central – Wise 42
William Fleming 59, Franklin County 49
