Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 9:31 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 87, Harford Tech 61

Bethesda 40, Walter Johnson 32

Bohemia Manor 60, Gunston Day 52

Bowie 61, Wise 59

Broadneck 58, Northeast – AA 48

C. Milton Wright 84, Joppatowne 56

Century 53, Winters Mill 43

Damascus 60, Gaithersburg 46

Dematha 77, Bishop McNamara 50

Edgewood 48, Elkton 43

Fallston 73, Perryville 56

Francis Scott Key 96, Liberty 92

Gwynn Park 54, Oxon Hill 47

Havre de Grace 73, Bel Air 59

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 75, Rock Creek Christian Academy 69, OT

James M. Bennett 62, Delmar, Del. 58

Lake Clifton 68, Carver Vo-Tech 49

Linganore 48, Oakdale 43

Manchester Valley 50, South Carroll 48

Meade 62, Arundel 61

Mountain Ridge 61, Keyser, W.Va. 47

North East 66, North Harford 54

Northwest – Mtg 74, Paint Branch 62

Old Mill 49, Crofton 44

Queen Annes County 65, Cambridge/SD 57

Severna Park 63, North County 33

Smithsburg 50, Catoctin 35

South River 68, Pasadena Chesapeake 33

Springbrook 64, Northwood 57

Thomas Johnson 74, South Hagerstown 61

Tuscarora 63, Urbana 50

Walkersville 70, Brunswick 30

Wheaton 47, Magruder 39

Williamsport 71, Clear Spring 59

Winston Churchill 67, Walt Whitman 58

Wootton 54, Rockville 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

