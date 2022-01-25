Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 87, Harford Tech 61
Bethesda 40, Walter Johnson 32
Bohemia Manor 60, Gunston Day 52
Bowie 61, Wise 59
Broadneck 58, Northeast – AA 48
C. Milton Wright 84, Joppatowne 56
Century 53, Winters Mill 43
Damascus 60, Gaithersburg 46
Dematha 77, Bishop McNamara 50
Edgewood 48, Elkton 43
Fallston 73, Perryville 56
Francis Scott Key 96, Liberty 92
Gwynn Park 54, Oxon Hill 47
Havre de Grace 73, Bel Air 59
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 75, Rock Creek Christian Academy 69, OT
James M. Bennett 62, Delmar, Del. 58
Lake Clifton 68, Carver Vo-Tech 49
Linganore 48, Oakdale 43
Manchester Valley 50, South Carroll 48
Meade 62, Arundel 61
Mountain Ridge 61, Keyser, W.Va. 47
North East 66, North Harford 54
Northwest – Mtg 74, Paint Branch 62
Old Mill 49, Crofton 44
Queen Annes County 65, Cambridge/SD 57
Severna Park 63, North County 33
Smithsburg 50, Catoctin 35
South River 68, Pasadena Chesapeake 33
Springbrook 64, Northwood 57
Thomas Johnson 74, South Hagerstown 61
Tuscarora 63, Urbana 50
Walkersville 70, Brunswick 30
Wheaton 47, Magruder 39
Williamsport 71, Clear Spring 59
Winston Churchill 67, Walt Whitman 58
Wootton 54, Rockville 50
