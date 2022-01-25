Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 9:31 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 49, Walkersville 43

Catoctin 63, Smithsburg 16

Century 41, Winters Mill 23

Damascus 37, Gaithersburg 30

Francis Scott Key 55, Liberty 51

Frederick 61, North Hagerstown 39

Kent Island 78, Col. Richardson 25

Middletown 51, Boonsboro 38

Oxon Hill 54, Gwynn Park 52

Poolesville 48, Sherwood 33

Queen Annes County 50, Cambridge/SD 27

Severna Park 37, North County 36

South River 33, Pasadena Chesapeake 24

St. Peter and Paul 52, Gunston Day 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Williamsport vs. Clear Spring, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

