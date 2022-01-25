Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 49, Walkersville 43
Catoctin 63, Smithsburg 16
Century 41, Winters Mill 23
Damascus 37, Gaithersburg 30
Francis Scott Key 55, Liberty 51
Frederick 61, North Hagerstown 39
Kent Island 78, Col. Richardson 25
Middletown 51, Boonsboro 38
Oxon Hill 54, Gwynn Park 52
Poolesville 48, Sherwood 33
Queen Annes County 50, Cambridge/SD 27
Severna Park 37, North County 36
South River 33, Pasadena Chesapeake 24
St. Peter and Paul 52, Gunston Day 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Williamsport vs. Clear Spring, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
