Tuesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Tyrell Terry to a two-way contract.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated CB Breon Borders, LBs Devon Kennard and Markus Golden and OL D.J. Humphries from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad. Released CB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated DL Marlon Davidson, S Jaylinn Hawkins, TE Hayden Hurst, OLB James Vaughters, WR Tajae Sharpe and OL Willie Beavers from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Matt Barkley. Signed TE Parker Hesses to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Released WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins and G Quinton Spain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Placed TE Mason Schreck on the practice squad/injured list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated TE Blake Jarwin to return from injured reserve. Reinstated DT Quinton Bohanna from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve. Placed OL Josh Ball on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated DL Kingsley Keke, OT Dennis Kelly, WR Amari Rodgers and S Darnell Savage from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Billy Turner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated CB Jayson Stanley to the practice squad from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Jon Dietzen from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Malik Jefferson.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Warren Jackson to the practice squad. Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad. Waived WR J.J. Koski.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Cole Banwart to the practice squad. Placed TE Chris Herndon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Parry Nickerson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated LB Nick Vigil from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Chris Myarick. Released T Isaiah Wilson from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated CB Craig James and WR John Hightower from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Alex Collins on injured reserve. Promoted RB Josh Johnson to the active roster. Reinstated CB Bless Austin from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Gavin Heslop on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones. Released DBs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons and WR Golden Tate. Placed LB Monty Rice on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Reinstated P Tress Way and QB Kyle Shurmur from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to the practice squad. Released QB Kyle Shurmur and P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed Fs Anders Bjork, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch in the COVID-19 protocol.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed G Zane McIntyre to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned F Michael Sgarbossa, G Pheonix Copley and Ds Lucas Johansen and Alexander Alexeyev to Hershey.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed C Brendan Hines-Ike to a two-year contract.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Ema Twumasi to a three-year contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired M Bryce Duke from LAFC and signed him as a homegrown player in exchange for $100,000 in 2022 general allocation money (GAM), and potential additional future GAM if performance-based conditions are met.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Sean Davis to a three-year contract.

