Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the promotions of Alec Zumwalt to senior director of player development/hitting performance, Paul Gibson to senior director of pitching, Mitch Maier to director of player development/field coordinator, Malcom Culver to assistant director of player development, Ryan Maid to senior director of behavioral sciences, Jack Monahan to director of baseball operations/scouting and player development, Nick Leto to director of Arizona operations/scouting assistant and Kristin Lock to manager of baseball administration.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C Bismarck Biyombo to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Austin Larkin and OL Austen Pleasants to reserve/future contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated WR Auden Tate to return from the reserve/injured list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey Jr and T Elijah Nkansah to reserve/future contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL Isaiah Buggs to the practice squad from Pittsburgh waivers.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Announced that Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette will serve as the head coach for the Atlantic Division All-Star Team.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Vinni Lettieri and D Greg Pateryn from San Diego (AHL) loan.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Designated Ds Victor Soderstrom and Vladislav Kolyachonok and G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL) for assignment on the taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned RW Steven Fogarty, Ds Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore and G Troy Grosenick to Providence (AHL) from loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned LW Brett Murray from Rochester (AHL) loan to the taxi squad. Recalled RW Jack Quinn from the minor league taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Jakub Galvas from the minor league taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Louie Belpedio from Laval (AHL) loan to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Tyler Wall from Hartford (AHL) loan to the taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL) loan to the taxi squad.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Released C Lucas Elvenes.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned G Zach Fucale to Hershey (AHL) from loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Returned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Released D Marcus McIvor from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Released G Tuukka Rask from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Released LW Jay Dickman from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned G Daniil Chechelev to Kansas City (ECHL) from loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed Fs Max Coatta and Logan Nelson and D Quinn Wichers to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Recalled D Joe Masonius from Utica (AHL) loan.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Jimmy Poreda from his standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLSPA — Named Eric Harrington first internal general counsel.

D.C. UNITED — Announced D Frederic Brillant named Loudoun United FC assistant coach following his retirement from professional soccer.

FC CINCINNATI — Named Jeff Berding to Co-CEO/President of holdings, overseeing the entire sporting and development enterprise.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Clement Diop to a one-year contract. Announced D Ryan Shawcross to retire.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Brent Kallman to a two-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Tega Ikoba as an MLS homegrown player through the 2024 season.

SPORTING KC — Announced that F Alan Pulido will miss the 2022 MLS season with a knee injury.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired F Yuki Nagasato from Racing Louisville FC for a 2023 third-round pick, as well as a 2022 and 2023 international roster slot.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed G Michelle Betos to a two-year contract from Racing Louisville FC waivers.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired F Darian Jenkins from Kansas City in exchange for general allocation money and a second round draft pick for 2023.

USL Championship

USL — Named Missy Price vice president of women’s soccer.

COLLEGE

BIG EAST CONFERENCE — Named Pam Flenke associate commissioner/media relations and digital network services and Gen Santanelli Head of executive administration and office/event Services.

