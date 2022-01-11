Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the promotions of Alec Zumwalt to senior director of player development/hitting performance, Paul Gibson to senior director of pitching, Mitch Maier to director of player development/field coordinator, Malcom Culver to assistant director of player development, Ryan Maid to senior director of behavioral sciences, Jack Monahan to director of baseball operations/scouting and player development, Nick Leto to director of Arizona operations/scouting assistant and Kristin Lock to manager of baseball administration.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Rachel Balkovec manager of the Tampa Tarpons (Low-A East).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Andres Rios to a contract extension. Signed RHP Kevin Hahn.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Greg Vaughn, Jr.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Frank Moscatiello to the Long Island (AL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Mamadi Diakite to a 10-day contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Charlie Brown to a two-way contract. Waived F Aaron Henry.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C Bismarck Biyombo to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived LB Joe Walker. Released DT Matt Dickerson and LB Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Austin Larkin and OL Austen Pleasants to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated DE Yetur Gross-Matos from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Auzoyah Alufohai, WRs Isaiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster, OLs Dieter Eiselen and Tyrone Wheatley Jr., CBs Michael Joseph and BoPete Keyes, DT LaCale London, OLBs Ledarius Mack and Charles Snowden and QB Ryan Willis to reserve/future contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated WR Auden Tate to return from the reserve/injured list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey Jr and T Elijah Nkansah to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated DT Malik Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DE Marquiss Spencer to a reserve/future contract. Reinstated OT Calvin Anderson and DB Nate Hairston from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Geronimo Allison, G Parker Ehinger, TEs Nick Eubanks and Ross Travis, OT Darrin Paulo and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated G/T Billy Turner from the reserve/COVID-19 mlist. Released T Adrian Ealy from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Darius Anderson, WR Jalen Camp and Damon Hazelton, DLs Michael Dwumfour and Demone Harris, OLs Jake Eldrenkamp, Jordan Steckler and Sam Cooper, DB T.J. Green, FB Paul Quessenberry and LBs Connor Strachan and Josh Watson to reserve/future contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reinstated S Andrew Sendejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Reinstated LBs K’Lavon Chaisson, Chapelle Russell, G Brandon Linder, OT Cam Robinson, P J.K. Scott and DB Andrew Wingard from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated DE Joshua Kaindoh for return from injured reserve. Signed WRs Omar Bayless, Gary Jennings, Mathew Sexton, DTs Lorenzo Neal, Darius Stills, TE Jordan Franks and RB Brendon Knox to reserve/future contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL Isaiah Buggs, TE Daniel Helm and LB Justin March-Lillard to the practice squad from Pittsburgh waivers. Reinstated LB Marquel Lee and DT Kendal Vickers from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Nicholas Morrow to return from injured reserve. Placed DT Darius Philon on injured reserve. Released LB Will Compton. Released WR Javon Wims and LB Asmar Bilal from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WRs Michael Bandy, Maurice Ffrench, Jason Moore, DTs Andrew Brown, Forrest Merrill, LBs Cole Christiansen, Dmeke Egbule, DB Ben LeDuca, G Ryan Hunter, TE Hunter Kampmoyer and OT Forster Sarell to reserve/future contracts.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed C Drake Jackson to a reserve/future contract. Released K Ryan Santoso and S Carson Tinker from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Cody Core, CB Javaris Danis, Ts Adam Pankey and Kion Smith to reserve/future contracts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the practice squad from Houston. Placed DB Jalen Mills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated DB Myles Bryand from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Malcolm Perry to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Blake Bortles, WR Kevin White, C Coh Cabral, DT Malcolm Roach, DB Bryce Thompson and TE Ethan Wolf to reserve/future contracts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Fired head coach Joe Judge. Signed WR Alex Bachman to a reserve/future contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated RB Trey Sermon from injured reserve. Placed RB Josh Hokit and DB Luq Barcoo on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated DB Deommodore Lenoir from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DTs Mles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt, Niles Scott, WRs Matt Cole, Aaron Fuller, Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson, LBs Aaron Donkor, Lakiem Williams, T Greg Eiland, DB Mike Jackson and G Pier-Olivier Lestage to reserve/future contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated OLB Shaquil Barret and practice squad K Jose Borregales from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve. Signed WR John Hurst to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the practice squad. Placed RB Jordan Wilkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OLB Kobe Jones and DB Chris Williamson to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed CB Corn Elder and RB Jonathan Williams to contract extensions. Signed FB Alex Armah and RB Reggie Bonnafon to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Announced that Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette will serve as the head coach for the Atlantic Division All-Star Team.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Vinni Lettieri and D Greg Pateryn from San Diego (AHL) loan. Claimed C Lucas Elvenes from Vegas waivers.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Designated Ds Victor Soderstrom and Vladislav Kolyachonok and G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL) for assignment on the taxi squad. Reassigned G David Tendeck to Tucson (AHL) from Rapid City (ECHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned RW Steven Fogarty, Ds Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore and G Troy Grosenick to Providence (AHL) from loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Brett Murray and RW Jack Quinn the taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Jakub Galvas from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Returned D Markus Niemelainen to Bakersfield (AHL) from loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with D Jon Merrill on a three-year contract extension. Waived RW Rem Pitlick.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Louie Belpedio from Laval (AHL) loan to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled C Tommy Novak and LW Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Sent G Tyler Wall, Ds Tarmo Reunanen and Nils Lundkvist to Hartford (AHL). Recalled D Braden Schneider from Hartford.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL) loan to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Remi Elie to Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Released C Lucas Elvenes.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned G Zach Fucale to Hershey (AHL) from loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Returned Gs Mikhail Berdin and Arvid Holm to Manitoba (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Loaned Cs Philippe Daoust to Saint John (QMJHL) and Mitchell Hoelscher to Atlanta (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Released D Marcus McIvor from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Released G Tuukka Rask from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Released LW Jay Dickman from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned G Daniil Chechelev to Kansas City (ECHL) from loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed Fs Max Coatta and Logan Nelson and D Quinn Wichers to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Recalled D Joe Masonius from Utica (AHL) loan. Signed Fs Filip Virgili and Connor Fries to the active roster. Loaned F Nick Rivera to Utica.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Derek Nesbitt on the commissioners exempt list.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Returned D Wyatt Ege to Rochester (AHL). Activated D Johnny Coughlin from the commissioners exempt list and F Scott Kirton from the reserve list. Loaned Fs Matt McLeod and Patrick Polino to Rochester.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Chase Perry to the active roster. Placed F Robert Carpenter on the commissioners exempt list. Suspended D Trevor Daley.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Ryan Devine. Signed Ds Bryan Etter and Darien Kielb to the active roster. Placed Fs Matthew Barnaby and Kellen Jones on the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released F Nick DeVito. Signed D Sam Skinner to the active roster.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Pavel Vorobei on the reserve list. Loaned D Keoni Texeira to Manitoba (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed D Jake Cass from Greenville.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Reid Perepeluk from the commissioners exempt list.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Matt Rupert from his standard player contract (SPC).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Shawn Bock from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Signed G Bailey Brkin to the active roster. Activated Fs Colton Leiter and Garrett Klotz from the reserve list. Loaned F Max Coatta and Logan Nelson and D Quinn Wichers to Tucson (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Suspended F Colin Markison.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Chris Markison to Manitoba (AHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed D Dylan Labbe to the active roster.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Alecx Kromm from the reserve list. Placed F Jake Pappalardo on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Matt Alfaro to Manitoba (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Brady Fleurent. Returned G Evan Buitenhuis and D Alex Peters to Bakersfield (AHL). Returned F Jay Dickman to Stockton (AHL). Placed D Jacob Graves on the reserve list and D Nick Ninerva on injured reserve effective Jan 2.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Jimmy Poreda from his standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLSPA — Named Eric Harrington first internal general counsel.

D.C. UNITED — Announced D Frederic Brillant named Loudoun United FC assistant coach following his retirement from professional soccer.

FC CINCINNATI — Named Jeff Berding to Co-CEO/President of holdings, overseeing the entire sporting and development enterprise.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Clement Diop to a one-year contract. Announced D Ryan Shawcross to retire.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Brent Kallman to a two-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Tega Ikoba as an MLS homegrown player through the 2024 season.

SPORTING KC — Announced that F Alan Pulido will miss the 2022 MLS season with a knee injury.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired F Yuki Nagasato from Racing Louisville FC for a 2023 third-round pick, as well as a 2022 and 2023 international roster slot.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed G Michelle Betos to a two-year contract from Racing Louisville FC waivers.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired F Darian Jenkins from Kansas City in exchange for general allocation money and a second round draft pick for 2023.

USL Championship

USL — Named Missy Price vice president of women’s soccer.

COLLEGE

BIG EAST CONFERENCE — Named Pam Flenke associate commissioner/media relations and digital network services and Gen Santanelli head of executive administration and office/event Services.

