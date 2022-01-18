Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager, Pedro Lopez bench coach, Frank Gonzales pitching coach and Jordan Pacheco hitting coach of Triple-A Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Brandon Gomes general manager, Damon Jones vice president/assistant general manager & baseball legal counsel, Alex Slater to vice president/assistant general manager, Brandon McDaniel vice president of player performance and Thomas Albert to head athletic trainer.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Jim Henderson bullpen coach, Matt Erickson infield and assistant coach and Daniel Vega assistant strength and conditioning coach.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with SS Roiny Aguiar, RHP Dermis Ordonez, Cs Aziel Plaz and Richard Ramirez from Venezuela; LHP Hoder Blanco from Colombia; OF Tony Blanco Jr, LHP Jarlen De la Pez, SSs Yardany De Los Santos, Cristopher Orelin, Isaac Paulino and Daje Morales, RHPs Pitterson Rosa, Alberto Saba and Alexis Torres from the Dominican Republic; LHP Angel Camacho and 1B Carlos Tirado from Mexico and RHP Hung-Leng Chang from Taiwan on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Jared Sandberg manager, Mike McCarthy pitching coach, Jonathan Matthews hitting coach, Robby Hammock bench coach, Brad LaRosa athletic trainer and A.J. Russell strength coach for Triple-A West El Paso; Phillip Wellman manager, Pete Zamora pitching coach, Raul Padron hitting coach, Shane Robinson bench coach, Nick Coberly athletic trainer and Mark Spadavecchia strength coach for Double-A Central San Antonio; Brian Esposito manager, Jimmy Jones pitching coach, Randolph Gassaway hitting coach, Jhonaldo Pozo bench coach, David Bryan athletic trainer and Jim Buckley strength coach for High-A Central Fort Wayne; Eric Junge manager, Leo Rosales pitching coach, Pat O’Sullivan hitting coach, Felipe Blanco bench coach, Maritza Castro athletic trainer and Austin Harris strength coach for Low-A West Lake Elsinore.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Matt LeCroy Manager, Brian Daubach hitting coach, Rafael Chaves pitching coach, Eric Montague athletic trainer, Mike Warren strength and conditioning coach and Billy McMillon development coach for Triple-A Rochester; Tripp Keister manager, Micah Franklin hitting coach, Justin Lord pitching coach, T.D. Swinford athletic trainer, R.J. Guyer strength and conditioning coach and Oscar Salazar development coach for Double-A Harrisburg; Marion Lisson manager, Tim Doherty hitting coach, Mark DiFelice pitching coach, Don Neidig athletic trainer, Brandon Pentheny strength and conditioning coach for High-A Wilmington; Jake Lowery manager, Delwyn Young hitting coach, Joel Hanrahan pitching coach, Kirby Craft athletic trainer, Ryan Grose strength and conditioning coach and Carmelo Jaime development coach for Low-A Fredericksburg; Luis Ordaz manager, Ender Chavez hitting coach, Franklin Bravo pitching coach, Jacob Meyer athletic trainer, Shane Hill strength and conditioning coach and Destin Hood development coach for the Florida Complex League; Sandy Martinez manager/field coordinator, Freddy Guzman hitting coach, Edwin Hurtado pitching coach, Feliberto Sanchez assistant pitching coach, Wilson Valdez infield coach, Emiliano Alcantara outfield coach, Miguel Cabrera athletic trainer, Santo Del Rosario strength and conditioning coach, Manny Moore Latin American training coordinator and Anthony Rosario tryout assistant for the Dominican Summer League.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Dustin Woodcock.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

UTAH JAZZ – Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Acquired F Megan Walker from Phoenix waivers. Announced F Tianna Hawkins cleared waviers.

INDIANA FEVER — Waived G Kysre Gondrezick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Nate McCrary to a reserve/future contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DT Eli Ankou on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released G Xavier Su’s-Filo from the active roster and P Drue Chrisman and LS Colin Holba from the practice squad. Signed DT Doug Costin to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Jordan Thomas to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Shilique Calhoun, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, DB Josh Jackson and LB Elijah Sullivan from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Natrell Jamerson to a reserve/future contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Arlington Hambright to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jalen McCleskey to a reserve/future contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed G/T Kayode Awosika, WR Deon Cain, LBs Christian Elliss and JaCoby Stevens, CB Craig James, DEs Matt Leo and Cameron Malveaux, S Jared Mayden, CB Mac McCain, TE Noah Togiai and DT Marvin Wilson to reserve/future contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Daniel Archibong, WRs Rico Bussey and Tyler Vaughns, DT Khalil Davis, Gs Nathan Gilliam and Malcolm Pridgeon, LB Delontae Scott, K Sam Sloman, DB Linden Stephens, TE Jace Sternberger, S Donovan Stiner and LS Rex Sunahara to reserve/future contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated RB Raheem Mostert from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated FB Josh Hokit from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Released CB Luq Barcoo and P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Justin Watson to the practice squad. Released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DBs Christian Angulo and Jhavonte Dean, WR Raphael Leonard and QB Khalil Tate.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Hudson Fasching from Tucson (AHL) to the taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled RW Steven Fogary from Providence (AHL) loan to the taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Brett Murray from the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham and D Austin Strand to Ontario (AHL) from the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Kevin Czuczman, LW Kyle Rau and G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL) from the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned RW Matt Luff to Milwaukee (AHL) from the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned RW Jonny Brodzinski and LW Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL) from the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned C Mark Kastelic and RW Logan Shaw from Belleville (AHL) to the taxi squad and G Filip Gustavsson to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from the taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned RW Adam Raska to San Jose (AHL). Signed G JT Marcinkowski. Signed M Niko Tsakiris and F Will Richmond to homegrown player contracts.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated F Charles Hudon from Syracuse (AHL) for assignment on the taxi squad. Recalled F Odeen Tufto frome Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired LW Spencer Asuchak and G Angus Redmond.

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Jake Kupsky from Utah (ECHL) loan. Recalled Fs Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed C Jacob Hayhurst to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Assigned D Zach Berzolla to Jacksonville (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed G Logan Flodell to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Released F Kaid Oliver from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned G Trevin Kozlowski to Iowa (ECHL) from loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned F Shawn St-Amant and F Cedric Desruisseaux to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Connor Doherty to Maine (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Ben Finkelstein to Newfoundland (ECHL). Recalled G Keith Petruzzelli from Newfoundland.

UTICA COMETS — Assigned D Joe Masonius and F Tyler Irvine to Adirondack (ECHL). Returned G Brandon Kasel to Adirondack from loan.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Released RW Pascal Laberge from his professional tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned F Nick Rivera to Utica (AHL). Released Fs Connor Fries and Filip Virgili from their standard player contracts (SPC). Loaned F Tyler Irvine to Utica (AHL). Placed F Shawn Weller on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Jake Ramsey as emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Liam Hughes from his standard player contract (SPC). Reassigned G Luke Richardson to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Released D Bryan Etter.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Bradley Lalonde. Placed D Connor Russell on reserve. Placed F Diego Cuglietta on injured reserve effective Jan. 9.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Zach Remers. Placed G Jack Berry on reserve. Placed D Shane Kuzmeski on injured reserve effective Jan. 2.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed F Metis Roelens on injured reserve effective Jan. 1.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released G Doug Pippy as the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Returned F Logan Nelson from loan to Tucson (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed D Jordan Subban on commissioner’s exempt list effective Jan. 16.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Returned G Billy Christopoulos from loan to Chicago (AHL). Returned D Chris Martenet from loan to Manitoba (AHL) and placed on reserve. Released G Kade Phipps as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed D Mathieu Brisebois on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Andrew Shewfelt from Wichita.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Fs Zac Robbins and Brian Bowen from reserve.

WIGHITA THUNDER — Loaned F Brayden Watts and D Alex Peters to Bakersfield (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Michael Consentino as emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Loaned F Jacob Hayhurst to Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Caleb Wiley to a four-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Kristin Bernert president of business operations.

FC CINCINNATI — Named Dominic Kinnear and Kenny Arena assistant coaches, Paul Rogers director of goalkeeping and Ricardo Paez assistant/development coach. Exercised their option on MF Kamohelo Mokotjo of a guaranteed offseason buyout contract for the 2022 season.

FC DALLAS — Signed F Jesus Ferreira to a four-year contract.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired F Sebastian Ferreira as a designated player in full transfer from Club Libertad Asuncion of Paraguay with a three-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LA GALAXY — Signed G Richard Sanchez to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed G Eric Dick to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Waived their option on D Miguel Nazarit of a guaranteed offseason buyout contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed MF Noel Buck to a four-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jack Elliott to a multi-year contract extension. Named Ryan Richter assistant coach.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKE — Traded a 2022 internationl roster slot to Houston for general allocation money (GEM).

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Re-signed MF Kelyn Rowe to a two-year contract.

USL

USL — Announced Racing Louisville FC’s youth academy to join the USL W League.

Women’s National Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded the rights to Taylor Komieck and Emily van Egmond to San Diego Wave FC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and a 2024 NWSL second round draft selection.

