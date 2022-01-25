Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Oscar Colas and Erick Hernandez from Cuba on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Andy Basora, Emmanuel Reyes, Junior Sanchez, Jeremy Santos, Yimi Presinal, Yuniol Marte, Luis Valdez, Richi Valdez, Pineda Werner and Carlos De La Rosa, 1B Manuel German, CFs Raimer Medina, Luis Tejeda, Erick Torres and Henry Ramos, SSs Charles Nova, Angel Pierre, Ivan Sosa, and Josi Novas, LHP Juan Ozuna from the Dominican Republic; LHPs Jesus Franco and Agustin Herrera from Mexico; RHP Henson Leal, C Jose Medina and SS Alexander Orasma from Venezuela; RHP Swandrick Oduber from Aruba; C Juan David Olmos and LHP Edinson Salgado from Colombia on minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Matt Dorey vice president of player personnel and Jared Banner vice president of player development, Andrew Basset to director of pro scouting/special assistant to the president and general manager, Garrett Chiado director of pro analytics, Chris Jones director of research and development, Dan Codos architect of baseball systems in research and development, Alex Smith assistant director of major league data, Danny Hultzen major league pitching strategist, Adam Unes assistant director of minor league operations, Jacob Eisenberg assistant director of research and development, Ryan Otero assistant director of pitching incentives, Eli Shayer to senior software engineer/analyst of research & development, Kyle Chin manager of baseball technology & systems, Zack Brusso software engineer of baseball systems, Sam Abrams coordinator of pro scouting, Ben Martin analyst/research & development/development coach, Bryan Guo assistant of baseball operations, Sarah Ketring assistant of minor league operations, Jasmine Horan analyst of research & development/pro personnel, Allyson Darragh coordinator of minor league operations & player support, Steve Boros and Jason Cooper to senior pro personnel specialists, Jake Ciarrachi and Kyle Phillips special assignment scouts, Thad Weber pro personnel specialist, Max Brill and Steven Nagy pro scouts, Matt Sherman regional supervisor of amateur scouting and Manuel Rodríguez manager of international operations.

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Stan Conte senior director of medical services, Lee Meyer head athletic trainer, Richard Lembo and Ben Potenziano assistant athletic trainers, Erika Gonzalez-Rebull dietitian, Lee Tressel strength and conditioning coach, Amanda Sartoris assistant strength and conditioning coach, Andrew Turpin physical therapist and Koji Tanaka massage therapist.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Dr. Todd Franco, Dr. Darren A. Frank and Dr. Ravi Ved the doctors and medical professionals for all the players, coaches and staff.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Bennett Parry.

Frontier League

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Acquired INF Nate Fisbeck from the Boise (PL).

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Cal Djursakovic to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Agreed to terms with general manager James Jones on a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Nolan Cooney to a reserve/future contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced TE Lee Smith is retiring.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Olaijah Griffin to a reserve/future contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Damion Square to the practice squad. Released DT Doug Costin from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QBs Kurt Benkert and Danny Etling, WR Chris Blair, CB Kabion Ento, S Innis Gaines, LBs La’Darius Hamilton and Ray Wilborn, C Michal Menet, K J.J. Molson and T/G Cole Van Lanen to reserve/future contracts.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced WR Josh Gordon cleared waivers and was re-signed to the practice squad. Activated DT Khalen Saunders from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad. Signed WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB D’Angelo Ross to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Daniel Ekuale to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Announced coach Sean Payton to retire.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Jarrod Wilson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Fired linebacker coach Jim Haslett and assistant special team coach Matt Edwards. Signed DBs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons and LB Nate Hall to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Drew Desjarlais.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL) from the taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled RW Jesper Froden from Providence (AHL) to the taxi squad. Returned D John Moore to Providence from loan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner to Colorado (AHL) from Utah (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve. Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL) loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Lassi Thomson from Belleville (AHL) loan.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Joshua, D Calle Rosen and LW Alexey Toropchenko to Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Zachary Sawchenko from San Jose (AHL) to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Ashton Sautner from Abbotsford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed Ds Jacob Friend and Jordan Sambrook to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired G Jack LaFontaine. Reassigned Ds Derek Topatigh to Atlanta (ECHL) from loan and Daniel Brickley to Norfolk (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Matthew Boucher from Utah (ECHL) loan. Reassigned F Nick Henry to Utah.

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Matt Greenfield from Kansas City (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned Ds Noel Hoefenmayer to Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled

UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius, RW Patrick McGrath and G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed LW Kolten Olymnek to a standard player contract (SPC).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Bair Gendunov to a standard player contract (SPC). Placed F Brandon Yeamans on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned D Jordan Sambrook to Charlotte (AHL).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier to the active roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Bradley Lalonde to a standard player contract (SPC).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded F Zack Andrusiak to Cincinnati (ECHL). Signed F William Knierim to the active roster. Claimed D Ryan Orgel from South Carolina waivers. Placed D Michael Prapavessis on the reserve list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated G Jack Berry from the reserve list. Loaned G Corbin Kaczperski to Syracuse (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Ryan Harrison from the reserve list. Placed F Nick Pastujov on the reserve list.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Austin Lotz from his standard player contract (SPC). Traded D Paul Meyer to Adirondack (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed G Bailey Brkin from Rapid City waivers.

TULSA OILERS — Traded D Trey Phillips to Adirondack (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released F Devon Paliani.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Announced that the club has waived and exercised its one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on MF Ulises Segura. Signed G Damian Las to a one-year contract having received homegrown rights via a trade with Chicago Fire FC in exchange for their 2022 MLS SuperDraft second round selection and conditional general allocation money (GAM) should Las meet certain performance-based metrics.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Troy Lesesne assistant coach.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired an international roster slot from CF Montréal for the 2022 season in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and a third round 2023 MLS SuperDraft selection.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Anton Sorenson to a two-and-a-half-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Justin Von Steeg from LA Galaxy to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Tanner Beason to a three-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned G Evan Newton to USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC through the end of the 2022 season.

COLLEGE

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF COMMITTEE — Named Boo Corrigan chairman (NC State), Chet Gladchuck (US Naval Academy), Jim Grobe (Ohio State) Warde Manuel (Michigan) and Kelly Whiteside (Sportswriter USA Today) to the CFP selection committee.

SIENA — Named Joe Sheridan pitching coach and recruit coordinator.

