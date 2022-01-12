Tulane 68, Wichita St. 67

TULANE (6-7)

Cross 5-9 0-0 10, Cook 5-14 6-6 18, Forbes 7-10 4-6 20, James 4-8 1-2 10, McGee 0-3 0-0 0, Baker 4-7 0-1 10, Days 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Pope 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 11-15 68.

WICHITA ST. (9-6)

Jackson 2-4 0-0 4, Pleasant 1-5 1-1 3, Council 4-10 3-3 12, Etienne 6-16 2-4 20, Porter 6-9 5-6 18, Grant 2-10 0-0 6, Pohto 1-3 2-2 4, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 13-16 67.

Halftime_Wichita St. 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 7-23 (Baker 2-3, Forbes 2-5, Cook 2-7, James 1-5, Coleman 0-1, McGee 0-1, Spencer 0-1), Wichita St. 10-32 (Etienne 6-13, Grant 2-7, Porter 1-3, Council 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Pleasant 0-2). Rebounds_Tulane 26 (Forbes 7), Wichita St. 36 (Council 14). Assists_Tulane 15 (Cook 5), Wichita St. 12 (Porter 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 13, Wichita St. 16.

