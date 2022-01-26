Tulane 97, Tulsa 63

TULSA (6-12)

Konstantynovskyi 2-2 2-3 6, Dalger 2-5 4-7 9, Draine 2-4 0-0 5, Griffin 6-14 4-4 21, Jackson 0-4 3-6 3, Haywood 1-6 0-0 3, Pritchard 2-3 0-0 4, Idowu 4-5 2-2 10, Gaston-Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Horne 0-1 0-0 0, Elkamil 0-1 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0, Urbancic 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 19-46 17-25 63.

TULANE (8-9)

Cross 6-10 3-3 15, Baker 4-9 2-2 10, Cook 8-12 3-4 23, Forbes 7-10 4-5 24, James 3-6 0-0 8, McGee 2-4 0-0 5, Pope 2-4 0-0 4, Days 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 2-2 1-3 5, Jankovic 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 1-1 0-0 3, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-58 13-17 97.

Halftime_Tulane 52-31. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 8-24 (Griffin 5-12, Dalger 1-2, Draine 1-2, Haywood 1-4, Elkamil 0-1, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Horne 0-1, Pritchard 0-1), Tulane 14-22 (Forbes 6-8, Cook 4-7, James 2-3, Spencer 1-1, McGee 1-2, Baker 0-1). Rebounds_Tulsa 21 (Dalger, Draine 5), Tulane 27 (Cross 8). Assists_Tulsa 15 (Griffin 5), Tulane 21 (James 8). Total Fouls_Tulsa 16, Tulane 18.

