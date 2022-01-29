Tulsa 76, South Florida 45

SOUTH FLORIDA (6-12)

McCreary 1-2 0-0 2, Tchewa 1-4 3-6 5, Chaplin 1-5 4-5 6, Greene 0-8 2-3 2, Murphy 6-12 1-2 13, Boggs 2-3 0-0 6, Hines 2-7 0-1 4, Patrick 2-8 0-0 5, Matos 1-3 0-0 2, Moss 0-1 0-0 0, Calleja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 10-17 45.

TULSA (7-12)

Horne 8-12 3-3 23, Konstantynovskyi 2-3 2-2 6, Draine 2-7 0-0 5, Griffin 8-17 2-4 21, Jackson 3-6 2-4 8, Pritchard 1-3 2-2 4, Idowu 0-3 1-4 1, Haywood 1-3 0-0 2, Dalger 1-2 0-0 2, Gaston-Chapman 1-1 0-2 2, Urbancic 0-2 0-0 0, Seals 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 12-21 76.

Halftime_Tulsa 40-27. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 3-18 (Boggs 2-3, Patrick 1-5, Murphy 0-1, Chaplin 0-2, Greene 0-7), Tulsa 8-23 (Horne 4-5, Griffin 3-7, Draine 1-6, Haywood 0-1, Pritchard 0-1, Urbancic 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Rebounds_South Florida 34 (Tchewa 7), Tulsa 32 (Horne 6). Assists_South Florida 6 (Chaplin 2), Tulsa 13 (Haywood 4). Total Fouls_South Florida 20, Tulsa 14.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.