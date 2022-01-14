Tulsa hosts No. 11 Houston after Carlton’s 22-point game

Houston Cougars (14-3, 3-0 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-3 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Houston visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Josh Carlton scored 22 points in Houston’s 76-66 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-4 in home games. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Sam Griffin averaging 4.6.

The Cougars are 3-0 against AAC opponents. Houston ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

The Golden Hurricane and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeriah Horne is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Hurricane. Griffin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Jamal Shead is averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Carlton is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

