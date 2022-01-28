Trending:
Tulsa hosts South Florida following Griffin’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 3:42 am
1 min read
      

South Florida Bulls (6-12, 1-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-12, 0-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the South Florida Bulls after Sam Griffin scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 97-63 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-6 at home. Tulsa gives up 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 1-5 against AAC opponents. South Florida has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Hurricane and Bulls face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 4.1 points for the Golden Hurricane. Griffin is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Caleb Murphy is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

