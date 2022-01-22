Tulsa plays Memphis following Jackson’s 21-point game

Memphis Tigers (9-8, 3-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-10, 0-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on the Memphis Tigers after Darien Jackson scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 90-69 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-5 in home games. Tulsa averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 3-4 in AAC play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 4.6.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 67-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Earl Timberlake led the Tigers with 12 points, and Sam Griffin led the Golden Hurricane with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeriah Horne is averaging 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Griffin is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Emoni Bates is shooting 39.1% and averaging 10.1 points for the Tigers. Tyler Harris is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

