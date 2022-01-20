Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tyson carries Seattle over Abilene Christian 72-62

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:26 pm
< a min read
      

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 20 points as Seattle defeated Abilene Christian 72-62 on Thursday night.

Riley Grigsby had 15 points for Seattle (14-4, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Darrion Trammell added 14 points and six rebounds, and Kyree Brown had 12 points.

Reggie Miller had 12 points for the Wildcats (11-7, 2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Mahki Morris added 10 points, and Airion Simmons had seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference